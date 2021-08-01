-
Self-isolation, online school and coping with the unknown have been part of the new normal. Michigan State redshirt sophomore volleyball player Talia…
-
Central Michigan has fired gymnastics coach Jerry Reighard after an investigation confirmed he disregarded medical staff in addressing athlete…
-
Johnson, a sophomore, is doing something that is astounding fellow students and MSU diving – picking up high level diving on the fly.EAST LANSING, Mich. –…
-
Mid-Michigan high schools, like many others in the state, are struggling to keep gymnastics programs going in the face of dominant club programs.HOLT,…
-
Aly Raisman spent months urging the U.S. Olympic Committee and USA Gymnastics to get serious about taking a long hard look into how Larry Nassar's abusive…
-
Clasina Syrovy would change the subject whenever someone asked if she knew former sports doctor Larry Nassar or mentioned news coverage of the unfolding…
-
Federal prosecutors are seeking a 60-year prison sentence for a Michigan sports doctor who was caught with child pornography while under investigation for…
-
A plea deal could be in the works for a former doctor at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics charged in federal court with obtaining and…
-
Prosecutors have dropped some charges against Larry Nassar who is accused of sexually assaulting young gymnasts.The move came Friday at a crucial hearing…
-
NORTHVILLE, Mich.— Before every Detroit Catholic Central hockey game, two best friends, and teammates, went through pre-game rituals together. Mitchel…