The No. 10 Michigan State men's basketball team spoke to the media prior to Tuesday night's matchup against No. 1 Kansas at the Champions Classic in…
In a battle for top-dog in the CAAC Blue, the East Lansing boy's basketball team defeated Holt, 70-66, at home on Friday night. East Lansing star forward…
Over six years ago, Tori Jankoska committed to play for Suzy Merchant and the Michigan State women’s basketball team. She was 15, going into her sophomore…
EAST LANSING, Mich. – Sophomore Brandon Johns towers while walking through the halls of East Lansing High School. He’s only 16, but his basketball ability…
Senior guard Eron Harris tallied 20 points for the MSU men's basketball team in a win over Tennessee Tech Saturday afternoon, 71 to 63 the final. Freshman…
The 2016-17 MSU women's basketball team brings back two starters from last year in junior guard Branndais Agee and senior guard Tori Jankoska. With so…
HASLETT, Mich. - For 14 years, Haslett girls basketball and Bob Currier have shared a strong bond. Currier has decided it is time to retire, announcing in…
The No.2 Michigan State Spartans claimed their fifth Big Ten Tourney crown with a 66-62 victory over No. 13 Purdue. With the win, the Spartans are 5-1…
EAST LANSING, Mich. – Sean Hankins loves basketball. But it’s what he’s able to teach through basketball that he loves even more.Teaching is at his core,…
LANSING -- Everett Coach Desmond Ferguson never had the goal of coaching high school basketball. He said any high school coaching job in the nation could…