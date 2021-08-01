-
Hundreds of scientists are meeting to finalize a landmark climate report. It's meant to guide the next decade of international climate policy, but it's unclear if politicians will act on it.
-
With temperatures over 90 degrees predicted for mid-Michigan all weekend, the Ingham County Animal Control released a reminder urging pet owners to…
-
With temperatures on forecasted to be near record highs, several schools will dismiss early on Monday.BELLEVUE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS Students will be served…
-
Trying to determine the impacts of climate change is a difficult task. There are hundreds of different factors which could determine how communities are…