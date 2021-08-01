-
Today's Current Sports with Al Martin Segment of the Day dives into the NFL partnership with music and business mogul Jay-Z. Al tells you why the…
Hip Hop artist and businessman Nipsey Hussle was just 33 years old when he was gunned down in Los Angeles outside of his Marathon clothing store in late…
Michigan State Football; Spring Game; NBA MVP Race; The Triple-Double; DeShaun Tate; March Madness; Final Four; Music.On today's "Current Sports with Al…
Current Sports Production Assistants; MSU Tennis; Gene Orlando; Ronald Mann; MMA; Hip-Hop.From MSU tennis to MMA to Common, there's something for everyone…
During Black History Month, WKAR will be exploring issues, events and perspectives involving the black experience.They meld two seemingly diverse musical…
Detroit Lions' Season Outlook, Calvin Johnson, Greater Lansing Sports Hall of Fame, Bob Every, Throwback Thursday, and Lance Armstrong.Football talk…
Toronto Raptors, Cleveland Cavaliers, Bubba Smith, Maurice Ager, Hip-Hop, Tickled Tuesday, Professional Basketball, and Michigan State Basketball.On…
How do you make science fun and approachable for youth? One theory is to use hip hop. The project Science Genius BATTLES (Bring Attention to Transforming…