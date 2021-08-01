-
College Football Playoff; Jim Harbaugh; Outback Bowl; CFP National Championship; Michigan State Basketball; Big Ten Basketball; DeShaun TateHappy New…
-
Michigan State Football; Holiday Bowl; Mark Dantonio; College Football Playoff; Michigan State Basketball; Tom Izzo; Cleveland StateOn the final 2017…
-
Michigan State put a nice, big exclamation mark on its turnaround season. Brian Lewerke threw for 213 yards and three touchdowns, and LJ Scott ran for 110…
-
Michigan State Football; Spartans; Washington State; Cougars; Seth Newman; Spartan Sports Network; College Football; Mike Leach; Mark Dantonio; Jim…
-
After the final press conference on Wednesday, the day before kickoff of the 40th annual San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl, Michigan State and…
-
Michigan State; Washington State; Holiday Bowl; Zachary Swiecicki; Scott Westerman; Detroit Lions; Jim Caldwell"Current Sports with Al Martin" is back…
-
The Michigan State football team spent Christmas Day at the San Diego Zoo as part of activities leading up to the 40th annual San Diego County Credit…
-
The Michigan State football team was back on the practice field Sunday afternoon for its second workout of the weekend at Mesa College as the No. 16…
-
The Michigan State football team held its first practice on Saturday at Mesa College in San Diego, California with temperatures in the mid-60s. The No. 16…
-
Michigan State Football; Holiday Bowl; Michigan State Men's Basketball; Tom Izzo; Long Beach State; Dick Enberg; Fred HeumannIt's the last show before the…