-
The Lansing United women’s soccer team has played its final season. Jeremy Sampson, President and CEO of Lansing United, made the announcement public…
-
Today is THE day. MSU. UCLA. First Four. Listen here. On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we dive into the big NCAA Tournament First Four matchup…
-
The Michigan State men's and women's basketball teams are in full prep mode for the NCAA Tournament. Hear what both coaches, Tom Izzo and Suzy Merchant,…
-
It's official! The Michigan State men's basketball team has made it to its 23rd straight NCAA Tournament. We talk about the First Four matchup against…
-
The Michigan State men's basketball team will open up the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday against Maryland. We preview the matchup!On today's Current…
-
Listen to what MSU men's basketball coach Tom Izzo had to say today during this afternoon's weekly press conference at the Breslin Center. The Spartans…
-
MSU men's basketball coach Tom Izzo holds his Monday press conference at the Breslin Center and recaps the win over Minnesota on Saturday while looking…
-
Victor Robinson of PeacePlayers International discusses Martin Luther King Jr. Day and the importance of spreading the knowledge of his legacy to today's…
-
The No. 10 Michigan State men's basketball team spoke to the media prior to Tuesday night's matchup against No. 1 Kansas at the Champions Classic in…
-
Michigan State men's basketball coach Tom Izzo spoke at the Breslin Center during the first practice for the Spartans. Izzo is embarking on his 36th year…