-
Michigan's Republican-led Legislature began voting Wednesday to substantially scale back citizen-initiated minimum wage and paid sick leave laws, making…
-
One-third of Michigan’s Republican congressional delegation was in Lansing Monday to tout the newly passed House tax reform bill. Reps. Tim Walberg…
-
Gun rights are up for debate in the state legislature again.A set of bills to get rid of the requirement to carry a permit in order to carry a concealed…
-
House: Revenue unchanged overall, but down in general fund. Overall tax collections are holding steady, but lower estimates in Michigan's general fund and…
-
A liberal advocacy group is attacking state House Speaker Jase Bolger’s past business record in attempt to damage his shot at re-election. The attack…
-
Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-East Lansing) and U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack are urging the GOP-led House to approve a new farm bill when…
-
A state House committee goes to work this morning on a plan that would force teachers and other school employees to pay more for their retirement…