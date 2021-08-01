-
UPDATED Thursday at 12:00 p.m.: Authorities have released the names of two men who were killed in a small plane crash near Howell. The Livingston County…
-
Some owners of pets buried at a shuttered Michigan pet cemetery that houses remains of an estimated 74,000 animals are getting a last chance to exhume the…
-
Dozens of people gathered Friday in Howell to bestow a rare honor on one of their most beloved citizens. At age 19, Sergeant Donald Burgett parachuted…
-
A Michigan man has been sentenced to up to 20 years in prison for a bank robbery that netted $106.Robert Joseph Markus of Brighton was given his…
-
An animal rarely seen in Michigan has been released in the wild in the Upper Peninsula.A Canada lynx was captured weeks ago in Sanilac County in the Lower…
-
Several people whose pets are buried at a shuttered Michigan pet cemetery are suing to make sure remains of an estimated 74,000 animals there won't be…
-
A hot-air balloon pilot escaped injury after his balloon struck power lines and fell into a southeastern Michigan lake.WXYZ-TV reports the man was rescued…
-
Howell mayor Nick Proctor joined "Mondays with the Mayor" on January 22. He talked with WKAR's Scott Pohl about the city's high occupancy in its downtown,…
-
The Latest on a man charged with second-degree murder in a car crash that killed five people (all times local):1:15 p.m.Prosecutors say a Michigan man…
-
Prosecutors on Wednesday charged a man with second-degree murder in a car crash that killed five people in southeastern Michigan, saying he was…