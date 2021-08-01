-
Lansing-based author Bethany Mauger's first book is getting national attention. She's the co-author of “Free Cyntoia: My Search For Redemption in the…
-
FREE – Thursday, January 18, 7 p.m. at WKAR | View the film and join the conversation on how human trafficking is present in not only the capital region…
-
The Ingham County Circuit Court is developing a new approach towards helping juvenile victims of human trafficking. In most situations, the court has…
-
Human trafficking and sexual assault are among the topics scheduled to be discussed at the next meeting of the Michigan Women's Commission.The public…
-
Michigan bill would halt legal sex between cops, prostitutes. Police in Michigan would no longer be legally allowed to have sex with prostitutes during…
-
A Lansing woman is being charged with multiple felonies in relation to a human trafficking investigation. Amber Speed faces charges including minor sex…
-
There are many misconceptions surrounding Human Trafficking. Some assume it is runaways mixed up with prostitution, or homeless girls looking for a sugar…
-
The Wharton Center’s new production, Among The Darkest Shadows, deals with the issue of human trafficking. Yesterday, WKAR’s Jamie Paisley spoke with some…
-
It’s about as far away from Swan Lake as you can get. WKAR’s Jamie Paisley spoke with the creators of a stage work about human trafficking, and a warning…
-
A conference this week in Ann Arbor aims to fight human trafficking in our state. We talk with the director of the Michigan Human Trafficking Task Force,…