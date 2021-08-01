-
The state Legislature is on a summer break with much of the state budget still unfinished. That includes revenue sharing payments to local governments, as…
As we enter into the harvest season for some of Michigan's major crops, Kirk Heinze discusses the overall status of our state's agriculture with the…
A new idea to raise money to fix the state’s roads involves selling state assets to pay for the infrastructure. Capital correspondent Cheyna Roth reports…
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed into law an overhaul of Michigan's car insurance system that will let drivers forego unlimited medical benefits to cover…
Authorities closed streets in downtown Lapeer, Michigan, to traffic after gasoline from an unknown source apparently leaked into the city's sewer…
The state House Transportation Committee meets Tuesday to continue hearings on fixing roads. Capitol Bureau Chief Rick Pluta reports.Governor Gretchen…
A pedestrian bridge that once was part of a Packard auto assembly plant has collapsed, leaving a pile of rubble on a Detroit boulevard.The city says no…
A deal has been reached between the state and Detroit over the removal of asbestos during the city's demolition of vacant houses.The Michigan Department…
Governor Rick Snyder wants to put more than $370 million dollars toward things like clean water, infrastructure, and Child Protective Services.Capitol…
Traverse City voters will consider a proposal to build a 100-foot-tall condominium, following debate on how taller buildings could affect the character of…