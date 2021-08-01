-
A lawsuit contends that some changes made to Michigan’s auto insurance law are unconstitutional.The complaint filed Thursday in Ingham County Circuit…
-
A jury has awarded a former Michigan prison warden $438,000 after finding supervisors retaliated against him for defending a female subordinate who…
-
A former director of the Michigan Hispanic/Latino Commission faces up to 15 years in prison for stealing money planned for a statue in Lansing to honor…
-
The Ingham County Circuit Court Monday determined that there will not be a grand jury investigation into alleged wrongdoing by Bill Schuette. A petition,…
-
A former Lansing City Council president who authorities say took money from a concession stand he managed in 2016 has been convicted of embezzlement.The…