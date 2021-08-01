-
A mid-Michigan sheriff’s office is asking the public to sponsor jail inmates so they don’t return.The Ingham County Jail has a program that provides…
Ingham County officials are visiting jail inmates to help them register to vote on November 3. County Clerk Barb Byrum and Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth…
A $28.8 million spending bill nearing legislative approval would allocate funding to combat lead in Michigan drinking water systems and investigate sexual…
Another Michigan prison is getting a new facility to help inmates learn skilled trades. Capitol Correspondent Cheyna Roth reported the Vocational Village…
Officials say they're not sure what's causing an itchy rash affecting more than 100 inmates at Michigan's only prison for women.The Ann Arbor News reports…
Fifteen Michigan inmates have received associate's degrees from Calvin College.The prisoners are the first in the Calvin Prison Initiative program to earn…
A new policy at the Michigan Department of Corrections is allowing more transgender inmates to receive transition-related treatments.The revised policy…
Cascade Engineering in Grand Rapids is hiring former inmates as a part of the Michigan initiative called "30-2-2," where 30 companies pledge to hire two…