A state grant program is trying to get internet companies interested in offering high-speed services in rural Michigan. We have more from Capital Bureau…
On June 11, rules governing what’s known as net neutrality went away. The rules were designed to prevent internet service providers from blocking, slowing…
Last week, a man widely known as one of the “fathers of the internet” visited Michigan State University for a Quello Center lecture called “Internet Past,…
Governor Rick Snyder kicked off his week of daily announcements Monday with a focus on broadband internet access. During the State of the State, Snyder…
If you’re in a large city like Lansing, Detroit or Grand Rapids.. you might take your access to high speed broadband for granted. But in some residents in…
A former Michigan Technological University student has been awarded more than $42,000 compensation after agreeing to settle his lawsuit against the school…
Dreaded “fake news” and biased search algorithms are not instrumental in swaying public opinion, according to a Michigan State University…
Michigan Secretary of State Ruth Johnson discusses the ProtectMiChild registry to keep kids away from adult online content.We are officially into summer…
Here on Current State we have devoted a lot of air time to people and groups looking to encourage small business startups in Michigan. Current State’s…
Say the word “hack” or “hacker” and the impression you create is likely a negative one. Organizers of Spartahack are quick to point out their hacking…