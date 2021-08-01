-
A new section of Michigan's Iron Belle Trail is open in the Flint area.The Flint Journal reports bikers and hikers gathered outside of the Genesee County…
Michigan's Natural Resources department is hosting an open house to discuss plans for a 6-mile loop of the Iron Belle Trail on Detroit's Belle Isle.The…
Hiking and bicycling routes that will traverse Michigan have secured $10.5 million in private donations.Gov. Rick Snyder on Tuesday shared the fundraising…
Nearly 30 projects in 18 Michigan counties will share $515,000 in funding for work on the Iron Belle Trail .The Michigan Department of Natural Resources…