-
Governor Gretchen Whitmer is in Israel all week on a trip aimed at strengthening Michigan’s business ties with the country. The goal is to help Michigan…
-
UPDATED at 4:30: Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich. has called a decision to bar her and another member of Congress from visiting the West Bank “a sign of…
-
Michigan State University has received a multimillion-dollar gift for the East Lansing school’s Jewish Studies program.The school says the gift from…
-
The founder of America’s largest Arab American newspaper is condemning President Trump’s decision to move the U.S. embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to…