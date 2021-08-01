-
Listen to the Celebration of Life for WKAR broadcasting legend Earle Robinson. The event took place on Saturday at Reno's East in East Lansing, MI,…
-
Barry Sanders birthday; The threat of youth basketball; Jack Ebling on the Life Celebration of Earle Robinson; Is Russell Westbrook to Houton Rockets a…
-
Local sportscaster Jack Ebling joins Al Martin on Current Sports to announce a celebration of life planned for Earle Robinson, longtime radio personality…
-
Stanley Cup Final; Connor Cook & Deyonta Davis; Jack Ebling; USA Women's National Team; Women's World CupToday we open up Current Sports with Al Martin…
-
On Monday’s Current Sports, host Al Martin paid tribute to the late Earle Robinson, who passed away at the age of 71 on Saturday. Robinson was a longtime…
-
The team, in the wake of Title IX, won the first girls state title in school history. They also set records and left a standard that stands…
-
Jack Ebling; Greater Lansing Area Sports Hall of Fame; Bill Beekman; Michigan State Athletics; DeShaun Tate; NBA Summer LeagueAlthough we've come to the…
-
NBA Finals Game 1; J.R. Smith; LeBron James; Golden State Warriors; Jack Ebling; Big Ten Football; Michigan State BasketballIs that the buzzer already? On…
-
Matt Patricia Press Conference; Aaron McMann; Michigan Football Overseas Trip;"I was innocent then, and I am innocent now." On this episode of "Current…
-
Tom Izzo, Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, The Perfect Ten, Jack Ebling, and the Rope-a-Dope at the Big House.It's the end of a short week with a…