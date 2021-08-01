-
Spartans softball coach Jacquie Joseph is Spartan Athletics’ all-time winningest coach, says athletic director Bill Beekman as he and Michigan State…
-
OKEMOS, Mich. - Softball player Kate Buckland is proof that any athlete can excel with commitment, training, and hard work. Buckland says she wasn't born…
-
MSU Softball Investigation, College Coaches, MSU Media Day, Top Five Tuesday and more!Technical difficulties have temporarily postponed the posting of…
-
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- One phone call changed everything for Andrea Harrison.After a two-time, All-America softball career at UCLA, Harrison coached…
-
EAST LANSING - Following its 27-game non-conference slate, there’s a different feeling around the Michigan State softball program heading into the Big Ten…
-
EAST LANSING - The 2014 Michigan State softball season was one to forget for Coach Jacquie Joseph. The death of assistant coach Charles Fobbs in a…