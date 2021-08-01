-
Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a series of new laws Monday that are designed to send fewer people to jail for non-violent and low-level offenses, and to…
A group of lawmakers, judges, and law enforcement is starting to get a better idea of who is in Michigan’s jails and why.The Michigan Joint Task Force on…
The Calhoun county sheriff’s department says they were notified on Monday, April 15 that one of their inmates was displaying symptoms of mumps. A few days…
A new task force will explore who is in Michigan’s jails and why they’re there. Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order Wednesday.The order…
Legislation advancing in Michigan would combat mail theft that law enforcers say is an increasing problem across the state.The Senate voted unanimously…
A former state child abuse and neglect investigator accused of sexually assaulting a teenager will spend a year in jail and then four years on…
Voters in Ingham County will be deciding on a ballot proposal to replace the 54-year-old county jail when they go to the polls in August. WKAR’s Katie…
A disastrous Detroit-area jail project won't be revived.Wayne County said Friday that the partially finished eyesore near Ford Field won't be…
A new policy at the Michigan Department of Corrections is allowing more transgender inmates to receive transition-related treatments.The revised policy…
A federal lawsuit over the distribution a journal titled Prison Legal News at a Michigan jail has been settled.WHMI-FM reports (http://bit.ly/2sQfvgr )…