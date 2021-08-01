-
Eddy Alvarez, who plays baseball for the U.S. team, could become just the sixth person ever to medal in both the Winter and Summer Olympics. He took home a silver medal in Sochi for speed skating.
-
The Tokyo Summer Olympics were delayed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, a year later, the Games are set to officially begin with a subdued but celebratory opening ceremony.
-
It's another setback for the troubled event on the same week that the ceremony's composer was forced out. Still, the show will go on tomorrow, officially kicking off the long-postponed Tokyo Games.
-
We dive into COVID-19 at the Tokyo Olympics and how one big name tennis star has withdrawn due to a positive test. Also, we highlight the first active NHL…
-
We give a recap of game two of the NBA Finals, as well as discuss the improbablity of Lansing hoop product Bryn Forbes, who is playing on basketball's…
-
Growing alarm about the Tokyo Games resulting in a surge of coronavirus cases has pushed Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to announce a new round of emergency measures.
-
Current Sports | March 18, 2020 | Brady Officially Headed to Florida / Throwback With Franklin GomezTom Brady officially signs with Tampa Bay; Throwback chat with former MSU wrestler Franklin Gomez; More cancellations in the world of sports; Roger…
-
Governor Rick Snyder is off on a trade mission that will bring him to Asia and Europe before he returns to Michigan next week. Governor Snyder will start…
-
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- The Michigan State women’s lacrosse team took the field 23 times during their 2016 regular season. With 27 players on the team,…
-
The DeWitt High School competitive cheerleading team has been invited by the Japanese government as the only team from the USA to represent the sport.…