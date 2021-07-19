Current Sports | July 19, 2021 | COVID-19 Causing More Problems In Tokyo, Lansing United Says Bye

We dive into COVID-19 at the Tokyo Olympics and how one big name tennis star has withdrawn due to a positive test. Also, we highlight the first active NHL player to come out as gay. A look back at our chat with Jason Ruff of the Odessa Jackalopes is on deck as well.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we discuss the havoc that COVID-19 is wreaking on the Tokyo Olympics. With vaccination rates down in Japan the pandemic is threatening the games in a big way, including the forced withdrawal of one of the biggest stars in the sport of tennis. We also discuss the major announcement of the first active NHL player to come out as gay. Jason Ruff of the Odessa Jackalopes is also on deck with a ton of hockey chatter.

Episode 1818