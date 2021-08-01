-
Mark Dantonio; Curtis Blackwell Jr.; Austin Robertson; Jayru Campbell; Brian Lewerke; Darell Stewart Jr.;Michigan State University Football looks to their…
-
There is no show on record yet, but it doesn't mean there was no show. Current Sports had a recruiting focus today, with Al telling the story of his…
-
On this episode of Current Sports, Al and Alex come off the weekend in sports with a lot to talk about. The Detroit Lions lose big to the Carolina…
-
The show opens with Director of Marketing for Hawk Hollow, Terry Kildea. He recaps the recent U.S. Open and discusses some interesting golf tidbits.…
-
In wake of the Scripps National Spelling Bee competition, Al and the crew take their shot at becoming the best spellers on Current Sports. Listeners have…