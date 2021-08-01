Jim Ananich

-
Lawmakers return to Lansing next week. There are three scheduled weeks of session before the end of the year, and Legislative leaders are hoping to make…
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and four legislative leaders have met after she vetoed nearly $1 billion from the newly signed budget, but their discussion was…
Democrats in the state Senate plan to try and undo a controversial bill that passed during last year’s lame duck session.The bill was signed into law by…
Governor Rick Snyder gives his final State of the State address Tuesday. Michigan Public Radio’s Cheyna Roth reports lawmakers on both sides of the aisle…
If you do the work, you should get all the pay. That’s the message of Democratic lawmakers in Lansing. They announced a package of bills Monday aimed at…
Some high school graduates in Michigan might get to go to college for free. A bill that’s on its way to Governor Rick Snyder’s desk would create new…