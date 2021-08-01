-
Ford Motor Co. is adding 3,000 jobs at two factories in the Detroit area and investing $1.45 billion to build new pickup trucks, SUVs, and electric and…
It's been five years since Detroit bottomed out after decades of decline, admitting in the largest U.S. municipal bankruptcy filing ever that the…
Able-bodied Medicaid recipients in Michigan may soon have to choose between finding a job or losing health insurance.The ultimatum comes in the form of a…
A horse racing venue north of Detroit is shutting down after nearly 70 years of operations.Hazel Park Raceway says Thursday that it has agreed to sell its…
The Legislature has sent a bill to Governor Rick Snyder that forbids local governments from adopting ordinances dealing with questions employers may ask…
The retail giant Amazon is looking for a second home and there are a lot of contenders trying to land the project being called “H-Q-2.” At stake are many…
Michigan has approved incentives to land at least 1,100 new jobs in the state, including hundreds being added by an auto supplier in the embattled city of…
Summer jobs are being provided for 8,127 teens and young adults this year through the Grow Detroit's Young Talent Program.Mayor Mike Duggan announced…
Online retailer Amazon.com plans to open another fulfillment center in Michigan.The Michigan Strategic Fund Board on Tuesday will consider a $5 million…
Ford is cutting 1,400 jobs in North America and Asia Pacific this year in an effort to boost profits.The company will offer voluntary early retirement and…