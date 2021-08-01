-
Elected officials, religious leaders, music stars and Detroit sports heroes gathered Monday at a church to remember longtime U.S. Rep. John Conyers.Former…
A judge has refused to set an earlier election for the seat formerly held by retired U.S. Rep. John Conyers.Judge Mark Goldsmith on Wednesday says there's…
State attorneys say it would be very difficult but not impossible to move up a special election to fill the seat of former U.S. Rep. John Conyers.A judge…
The son of a former Detroit mayor plans to run for the 13th Congressional District seat vacated by John Conyers following allegations by former staffers…
The resignation of Detroit Congressman John Conyers leaves a vacancy that must be filled by a special election. Conyers’ resignation leaves Michigan’s…
Besieged by allegations of sexual harassment, Democratic Rep. John Conyers resigned from Congress on Tuesday, bringing an abrupt end to the Detroit…
Prominent clergy, Detroit elected leaders and community activists said Monday they will go to Washington — if necessary — to demand due process for Rep.…
Supporters of U.S. Rep. John Conyers are planning a Monday rally in Detroit for the embattled congressman. Dozens of political, religious and civil rights…
On the December 2-3, 2017 edition of Current State we explore everything from sexual misconduct investigations to why high speed broadband is scarce in…
A former deputy chief of staff for Rep. John Conyers says the veteran lawmaker made unwanted sexual advances toward her, including inappropriate touching.…