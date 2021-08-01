-
Draymond Green; Tristan Thompson; Johnny Manziel; Urban Meyer; Zach Smith; Courtney Smith; Rick Pitino; Jim Caldwell; John Fox; Vince McMahonThese last 24…
-
Draymond Green; Tristan Thompson; Johnny Manziel; Urban Meyer; Zach Smith; Courtney Smith; Rick Pitino; Jim Caldwell; John Fox; Vince McMahonThese last 24…
-
Pat Summitt, Olympic Concerns, Zika Virus, Draymond Green, Sam Weatherhead, Michigan Amateur Golf Championship, Johnny Manziel, and Weekend Winners.On…
-
Stan Van Gundy Comments, Michigan State Football, Montez Sweat, Craig Evans, Rich Rodriguez, Jim Harbaugh, Satellite Camps, Helene St. James, Johnny…
-
Johnny Manziel In Trouble, Warriors in the White House, Alex Guana, Current Sports TV Rewind, Super Bowl Predictions, and Reflection Friday.What happened…
-
Remembering Yogi Berra, Texas High School Football Case of Violence Against Referees, Miles Bridges, NFL Quarterback Updates, and Michigan State…
-
Darryl Dawkins' Death, Johnny Manziel Injury, Connor Cook Not Named a Captain, Hurricane Katrina Anniversary, and Reflection Friday.Opening the show,…
-
Today, on WKAR's Current Sports, Al and Alex have a back-and-forth about the importance of recruiting with Signing Day looming. Johnny Manziel is finally…
-
On this edition of Current Sports, Al rants about Johnny 'Football' Manziel and his innocence in light of a recent battery accusation set forth by a fan.…