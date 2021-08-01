Jonathan Wayne Wehrle

-
State police say they discovered $63,000 hidden above ceiling tiles in the home of a Michigan priest who is accused of embezzling millions.The search was…
A Lansing-area priest accused of embezzling more than $5 million from his church is trying to raise $300,000 for his defense just weeks before trial.The…
A Catholic priest accused of embezzling more than $5 million from his central Michigan church spent about $100,000 on an indoor swimming pool and stained…
Michigan priest charged with embezzling money from Okemos church.An Okemos priest is out of jail, accused of stealing money from his parish for an…