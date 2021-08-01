-
Starting in October 2021, 17-year-olds will no longer automatically be treated as adults in Michigan’s criminal justice system.Michigan will join the vast…
A Michigan legislative committee on Thursday backed bipartisan bills that would raise the age at which criminal defendants would be automatically treated…
A growing group of Republicans and Democrats in the state Legislature says it’s time to stop charging 17-year-old criminal suspects as adults. Republican…
Kids in Michigan who’ve gotten in trouble with the law would have another way to get their records cleared. Michigan Public Radio’s Cheyna Roth reports on…
A mid-Michigan man will get an opportunity for freedom, decades after he was given a no-parole sentence for murder when he was a teen.A Gratiot County…
In 2012, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that mandatory life in prison without parole for juvenile offenders was unconstitutional. On Monday, the court said…
In the 1990s, many states, including Michigan, began getting tough on juvenile crime.That meant harsher sentencing and sending more youth to adult…
A lot has changed when it comes to the way we approach juvenile justice in the past couple of decades. In the mid 1990s, Michigan was one of a number of…
“Michigan’s outdated approach to youth justice does little to rehabilitate children, protect public safety or wisely invest taxpayer dollars.” This quote…
The Michigan Supreme Court will hear arguments today on what should be done with more than 350 prison inmates sentenced to life with no chance of parole…