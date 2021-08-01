-
On this week's Current State - lame duck in the Michigan legislature: protection or power grab? Plus, mayor Karen Weaver of Flint updates us on pipeline…
On the April 28-29, 2018 edition of Current State: new information in the case against an MSU Dean; a one-on-one with Flint Mayor Karen Weaver;…
Flint Mayor Karen Weaver says a possible lawsuit is still in the works against Governor Rick Snyder’s administration following the end of free bottled…
A federal judge has denied a request to order Michigan officials to resume distribution of free bottled water in Flint.The Flint Journal reports that U.S.…
The city of Flint has been officially released from state oversight after roughly six years — a period including a public health crisis spurred by high…
Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Calley's campaign director is turning down a $150,000 contract to help with Flint's economic development, saying…
The mayor of Flint says more than 6,200 water pipes have been replaced as the result of the city's lead crisis.Mayor Karen Weaver gave an update…
The Flint City Council is expected to support a 30-year agreement to get drinking water from a regional agency after an afternoon of court-ordered…
Flint Mayor Karen Weaver has survived a recall attempt with over 54-percent of the city's voters electing to keep her as Mayor. WJRT-TV reports that…
The state of Michigan wants the mayor of Flint to sign a 30-year deal for water next week.The state on Friday asked a judge to give that power to Mayor…