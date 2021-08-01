-
Keith Appling; Moneyball Pro-Am; Miles Bridges; Gavin Schilling; Jalen Hayes; Bike to Build; Ian Hawley.On today's "Current Sports with Al Martin," the…
-
Former Michigan State basketball player Keith Appling has been sentenced to a year in jail for carrying a concealed weapon and resisting police.Appling…
-
Keith Appling; Coach Responsibilities; Fantasy Sports; Jesse Goldberg-Strassler; Lansing Lugnuts; Vladimir Guerrero Jr.; Bo Bichette.The success stories…
-
Keith Appling Gun Charges; NBA Free Agency; Nathan's Annual Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest. On today's "Current Sports with Al Martin," Al…
-
Keith Appling, Michigan State Basketball, Oakland Men's Basketball, Kahlil Felder, Greg Kampe, Nick Saban, and Alabama Football.First on the show, Keith…
-
U.S. Open Golf Tournament, Dustin Johnson, Detroit Tigers, Justin Upton, Mike Ball, Personal Fitness, and Keith Appling.On today's "Current Sports with Al…