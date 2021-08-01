-
It has been reported by ESPN that Michigan State University paid $1.2M to settle lawsuits brought against the university by a former female student…
Keith Mumphery; Larry Nassar; Mark Dantonio; Jim Harbaugh; Brian Lewerke; Rocky LombardiOn this episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al gives…
Jack McCloskey; Detroit Pistons; NBA Finals; LeBron James; Steph Curry; Kevin Durant; S.W.A.P. Meet with James Moore; Detroit Tigers; Michigan State…
Last year, former Michigan State football player Keith Mumphery was expelled and prohibited from campus for sexual misconduct as determined by a…
Keith Mumphery; Michigan State Football; Michigan Sports Hall of Fame; Lansing Community College Baseball; Andrew Huard; Lansing State Journal Sports…
On today's show, Al and Alex get more into the Kenny Kaminski situation with the news of his dismissal from the program. They also recap MSU football…