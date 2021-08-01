-
DeWayne Minor, now a horse trainer in Florida, became the first African-American driver in the richest event in harness racing, the Hambletonian, back in…
-
EAST LANSING, Mich. - Imagine there is a sport with as many participants as the population of Spain – 47 million – and yet, no spectators will ever see it…
-
Michigan State University professor, Dr. Brian Nielsen, gives a full breakdown of what happened during Saturday's Kentucky Derby and tells of what goes…
-
Vince McMahon; Johnny Manziel; XFL; NFL; Brian Nielsen; Country House; Maximum SecurityWill there ever be a football league that can successfully co-exist…
-
NBA Playoffs; Detroit Pistons; Stan Van Gundy; Kentucky DerbyA new week brings a big change for the Detroit Pistons. On this episode of "Current Sports…
-
Kentucky Derby; Detroit Tigers' Bullpen; Francisco Rodriguez; NBA Playoffs; Super-teams; LeBron James; Weekend Winners.On today's "Current Sports with Al…
-
The Kentucky Derby, Nyquist, Detroit Tigers, Justin Verlander, Carol Hutchins, University of Michigan Softball, and Weekend Winners.On today's "Current…
-
In case you missed it, this Saturday was one of the biggest days in sports history. With the NFL Draft, Kentucky Derby, Clippers-Spurs Game 7, and the…
-
In the heart of NBA and NHL playoff action, Al and the crew break down the latest matchups. They also break down the latest NBA replay rule and what it…