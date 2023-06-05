Kentucky Derby recap...the unsettling deaths of numerous horses; Payton Thorne getting mixed reviews with Auburn transfer; Jayden Reed and Mazi Smith NFL sound | Current Sports | May 8, 2023

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we dive into a recap of the past weekend's Kentucky Derby. 'Mage' took home the title, but everyone is talking about the unsettling number of horses who had to be put down. Also, former MSU quarterback Payton Thorne is getting mixed reviews when it comes to his transfer to Auburn. Can Thorne win out and earn the starting job? And hear what former MSU and Michigan football stars Jayden Reed and Mazi Smith have to say about making their NFL dreams come true.

Episode 2148