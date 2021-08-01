-
Kid Rock has donated about $122,000 from sales of merchandise promoting his potential U.S. Senate campaign to a voter-registration organization.The…
-
Republican John James, a political newcomer who flew Army helicopters in the Iraq War and now runs an automotive supply chain and logistics business in…
-
Kid Rock may have more to say about his political future while performing in the opening concert at Detroit's new sports arena.The musician opens the…
-
Kid Rock for U.S. Senate? The musician from suburban Detroit is teasing his potential 2018 candidacy, though it is news to Michigan Republicans. Kid Rock,…