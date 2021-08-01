Labor Day Weekend

-
The National Weather Service has confirmed that a 100-yard-wide tornado appeared in southwestern Michigan’s Barry County. Another occurred near the city…
College Football; MSU Football; Brian Lewerke; Spartan Stadium Attendance; U of M Opener; Heisman Watch; Weekend Winners.Happy Labor Day from "Current…
60,000 people are expected to gather for the annual Labor Day walk across the Mackinac Bridge. There will be major security restrictions this year. From…
Fri. Sep. 1 at 9pm through the evening of Mon. Sep. 4 on WKAR-HD 23.1| For those missing their weekly dose of the joys and travails of the Crawley family…
This week on Current State, a talk with one of the candidates running for mayor of Lansing. Also, meet the former educator in Grand Ledge public schools…