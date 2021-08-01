-
Fifty-seven people have drowned in Lake Michigan this year, making it the deadliest on record.Dave Benjamin is the executive director of the Great Lakes…
Property owners and local governments are assessing the damage from a day of relentless waves and high winds along Lake Michigan in western and northern…
Asian carp are likely to find enough food to spread farther if they establish breeding populations in Lake Michigan, reinforcing the importance of…
Bernie Sanders has become the second Democratic presidential hopeful to call for shutting down an oil pipeline that crosses a channel linking two of the…
Water levels are surging in the Great Lakes and likely will set records this summer, forecasters said Monday — a remarkable turnaround from earlier this…
Two high-tech buoys in Lake Michigan are helping experts study erosion and boaters follow lake conditions.The Chicago Tribune reports that the buoys have…
An environmental group has been granted standing in its effort to challenge a planned development of high-end homes in sand dunes along Lake…
High water levels on Lake Superior and Lake Michigan have been causing trouble for some shoreline communities in recent years.Lauren Fry is the lead water…
Researchers are setting out again in search of the remains of Northwest Airlines Flight 2501, which disappeared over Lake Michigan nearly 70 years ago.The…
Officials say hundreds of gallons of potentially toxic coolant fluid have leaked from two electric power cables in the waterway that links Lake Huron and…