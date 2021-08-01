Lansing business

-
In the spirit of the holiday season, WKAR’s Katie Cook went to Fabiano’s Candies last week to find out what makes it the Lansing institution that it is.…
-
Lansing officials have announced that a couple of businesses will redevelop two buildings in REO Town, further transforming that part of the city as a…
-
A utility company in Lansing is still transitioning back to stability after a cyberattack temporarily disabled the company's internal network and required…
-
The Michigan Economic Development Corp. is leading a trade mission to Israel in hopes of expanding export opportunities.LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Business…
-
There’s a new CEO at Lansing’s Capital Region International Airport. We talk with Wayne Sieloff about his plans.Lansing’s Capital Region International…
-
The Capital Area IT Council and Capital Area Michigan Works are hosting a networking event for Michiganders returning for the Thanksgiving holiday. The…
-
Information Technology insiders say the Lansing area has hundreds of IT jobs that need filling. Current State talks about careers in IT with Andrea Ragan…
-
We talk with Lansing State Journal reporter Steve Reed about his probe of development at The Heights at Eastwood.Lansing Township's efforts to develop The…
-
Supporting Michigan businesses is a great way to show pride in our state, and it’s a great way to boost the local economy too. The “Buy Nearby” campaign…
-
With the end of the minor league baseball season, things are slowing down at Cooley Law School Stadium in Lansing. We talk with Lugnuts general manager…