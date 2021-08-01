-
Spence, a Lansing Catholic junior, hopes to make a name in prep and collegiate decathlon.Noel Spence went into his junior track and field season at…
-
Watters, who plays three sports at Lansing Catholic, wants to maximize his junior year despite the playing in a pandemic.Alex Watters, a three-sport star…
-
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin Segment of the Day, we invite former Lansing Catholic football player Michael Lynn III, who decided to kneel…
-
New coach Matt Golzynski, also a teacher at the school, rediscovered his love for tennis and is sharing his passion with his players.Editor’s Note: Our…
-
Bishop Earl Boyea announced the formation of a task force on Race and Catholic Schools Tuesday afternoon. Bishop Boyea announced the members of the task…
-
Two former student-athletes at Lansing Catholic High School talked with WKAR about their racial encounters months before they decided to kneel during the…
-
College Football Playoff Rankings; Larry Nassar; College Football Playoff Rankings; Lansing Catholic; Michael Lynn III; Matthew Abdullah; National Anthem…
-
Rivalry Week; Michigan-Michigan State Football Game; Trash Talk; Allen Gant; Otis Wiley; Michael Lynn Jr.; Lansing Catholic; National Anthem Protest;…
-
Law enforcement officers want to know who stole nearly 2-dozen phones from the lockers of Lansing Catholic High School football players while the team…
-
High School Football; Detroit Lions' Preseason; Detroit Tigers; Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather; Ali Easley; Michael From Saginaw.Bouncing back from a…