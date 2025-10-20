Lansing Catholic junior volleyball star Sara Tolfee builds a name for herself at libero

Growing up, Lansing Catholic junior volleyball player Sara Tolfree tried all kinds of sports; softball, basketball, and even gymnastics. When she decided to try volleyball, the sport became the source of her drive as an athlete.

Her mom and dad saw how volleyball started her competitive spirit.

“She almost refused to play sports; I think volleyball is what actually clicked. Now she is ultra-competitive,” said Sara’s father, Chad Tolfree.

Tolfree has quickly become one of the best players in Lansing Catholic’s volleyball program. In just her sophomore year, the starting libero she reached a milestone few achieve even as seniors: 1,000 career digs.

Christine Tolfree Sara holds the national championship trophy Saturday, June 28, 2025, in Orlando, Fla.

She said volleyball always stood apart from every other sport growing up, not just because of the competition, but because of the success she was having on the court.

“Compared to basketball or softball, volleyball is so much more fun,” said Tolfree.

However, her path to becoming the starting libero wasn’t predetermined. She experienced some growing pains in volleyball when she joined varsity as a freshman.

She had to learn how to overcome being in different positions. She earned the starting role through hard work and steady improvement.

“I started out as a DS (Defensive Specialist), I was always working to get to the spot of libero. My goal was to become a libero, but I wanted to fill a role whether that was being a defensive specialist or libero,” said Tolfree.

Her work ethic and leadership are another reason why she has been successful at an early level. Her coaches noticed how hard she works and her constant communication when she is on the floor in games or practice.

First year varsity Head Coach Jackie Mason sees Tolfree’s skill set and drive as special.

“She is always the one that is putting 100% in. Whether that’s practice or games. In the off-season she is always working, and if she is having a rough day, she is always one to snap out of it and still put in a 100% effort,” said Mason.

Tolfree’s hard work was rewarded last summer when her travel volleyball club competed for the AAU girls national championship in Orlando. Her squad was put against top ranked teams from all around the country, in a the tournament lasted four days with her team playing 12 matches.

Jack Ervin Lansing Catholic volleyball players practice in the gym Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, in Lansing, Mich

Her team won the 16U Elite national championship, and she also got to experience it with fellow Lansing Catholic teammate Leighton Marlan.

She shared how difficult it was given the length of matches and keeping a strong mindset to win a championship.

“All throughout nationals we went 12-0, It’s hard to not have the mindset of telling yourself I want to go home after so many games. But at nationals by playing those 12 matches. I learned to keep my mindset in the present but also push for the future, this helped me to learn how to focus on the present,” said Tolfree.

When she joined her travel volleyball team, it only added to her love of the game. Her parents saw how much she loved being on the team; motivating her to become the best player she can be for herself and the team.

Jacob Szetela Sara and her teammates at the Girls AAU National Championship on Saturday June 28, 2025, in Orlando, Fla.

“She loves every second of it, she thrives and continues to want to get better. While still wanting to practice,” said Chad.

With her success as a sophomore, she has already proven her talent and determination, and she still has her junior and senior years ahead of her to continue growing and leaving her legacy as a player at Lansing Catholic.

“I want to leave my mark here and be known as someone who pushes people, while always encouraging them and being a positive role model for the people on my team,” said Tolfree.