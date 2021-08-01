Larry Nasar

-
The state Attorney General’s office will continue to present its case against former Michigan State University president, Lou Anna Simon, in June. Capitol…
Allegations of sexual abuse carried out over decades by team physicians at Michigan State and Ohio State are sending ripples through university athletics…
Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder is expected to sign into law bills inspired by the Larry Nassar scandal, including one approved Tuesday that would give…
A former Michigan State University dean is accused of using practice medical exams for his own sexual pleasure. Capitol correspondent Cheyna Roth reports…
Students at Michigan State University are once again ramping up calls for its Board of Trustees to step down. The student newspaper is taking the leaders…