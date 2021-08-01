-
EAST LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State lacrosse player Helen Young never thought her life would be transformed by merging her sport with her faith. A recent…
-
Naquon Jones, MSU Recruiting, Shilique Calhoun, MSU-Louisville, Jim Hackett, Tom Izzo Press Conference, Laurel Young Story, and Rocky.The season is not…
-
EAST LANSING, Mich. – It’s a truth many athletes know: the only way to advance their sport is for younger generations learn it, love it, and then carry it…
-
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Demonstration Hall on Michigan State’s campus is used for a lot of activities. During the day, you may see indoor soccer classes…