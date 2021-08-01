-
It will still be a misdemeanor in Michigan to find a dead body and not report it.As Michigan Public Radio’s Jake Neher reports, it’s one of more than 50…
-
There’s a debate underway in Lansing on whether to extend the 10-cent bottle deposit to alcoholic beverages sold in pouches.The state Treasury says the…
-
The state Senate plans to vote Wednesday to repeal Michigan’s motorcycle helmet requirement for riders who are 21 and older. The Senate vote would likely…
-
LANSING, MI (MPRN) - Michigan is one of just three states without an anti-bullying law to protect students in K-12 schools. The state Legislature is…