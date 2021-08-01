-
The state of Michigan has agreed to pay a total of $80 million to former juvenile inmates who say they were victims of sexual abuse in prison.The deal…
-
A lawsuit contends that some changes made to Michigan’s auto insurance law are unconstitutional.The complaint filed Thursday in Ingham County Circuit…
-
A jury on Monday awarded more than $3 million to a woman who was misdiagnosed with epilepsy, one of hundreds of people to accuse a Detroit-area doctor of…
-
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has asked a federal court to accept her arguments supporting a group of Detroit parents who have sued the state. As…
-
Residents who were wrongly accused of defrauding Michigan's unemployment program won a major ruling Friday as the state Supreme Court set a favorable…
-
The Michigan appeals court has overturned key rulings and reinstated lawsuits against a popular personal-injury lawyer who is accused of sexually…
-
State lawmakers want to go to the Michigan Supreme Court to find out if something they did in their last session is legal. Attorney General Dana Nessel is…
-
The family of a man who was fatally shot by police outside a baby shower in suburban Detroit has filed a $10 million wrongful death lawsuit against…
-
The University of Michigan has agreed to pay $300,000 to settle a former employee's whistleblower and wrongful termination lawsuit.MLive.com reports…
-
A $750 million defamation lawsuit filed against CBS by the brother of JonBenet Ramsey has been settled.The Daily Camera reports court records show that a…