A lawmaker in Michigan wants to start a task force aimed at helping curb the state’s lead problem. It would not just be focused on lead in the water.“She…
The southwestern Michigan city of Benton Harbor's water system is under a state advisory after higher-than-acceptable levels of lead were found in…
The public school district in Ann Arbor says it's working to replace older water fixtures and installing more bottle filling stations as part of an effort…
The Detroit Public Schools says elevated levels of lead or copper have been found in water fixtures at 57 of 86 schools tested so far.The district…
Some 50,000 Detroit public school students will start the school year Tuesday by drinking water from coolers, not fountains, after the discovery of…
The nation's largest home-demolition program, which has torn down more than 14,000 vacant houses across Detroit, may have inadvertently created a new…
A school district in Michigan's Upper Peninsula says tests found elevated levels of lead in water at some of its buildings.WLUC-TV reports Marquette Area…
Michigan on Thursday began enforcing the nation's strictest rules for lead in drinking water, a plan that eventually will result in replacing all 500,000…
A state agency is inspecting blight-removal projects to ensure workers are protected from exposure to asbestos, lead and other hazards.The effort is part…
Flint officials say there are more damaged lead and galvanized water service lines buried than previously estimated as pipe replacement continues in the…