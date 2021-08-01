-
Residents of Benton Harbor are getting free kits to test water at their homes after the southwestern Michigan city's water system was placed under a state…
The doctor whose research exposed the Flint water crisis has announced her support for Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Gretchen Whitmer.In a press…
About $3 million for water hydration stations and related expenditures was approved Tuesday by Detroit’s school board as the district deals with high…
Elon Musk and the Musk Foundation are donating water stations and filtration systems to schools in Flint, Michigan, which is still recovering from a…
The public school district in Ann Arbor says it's working to replace older water fixtures and installing more bottle filling stations as part of an effort…
The Detroit Public Schools says elevated levels of lead or copper have been found in water fixtures at 57 of 86 schools tested so far.The district…
Some 50,000 Detroit public school students will start the school year Tuesday by drinking water from coolers, not fountains, after the discovery of…
Drinking water is being shut off at all Detroit public schools because the water in 16 of them was found to have high levels of lead or…
A school district in Michigan's Upper Peninsula says tests found elevated levels of lead in water at some of its buildings.WLUC-TV reports Marquette Area…
Gov. Rick Snyder's administration is nearing completion of the country's strictest drinking water rules for lead, a plan that would eventually result in…