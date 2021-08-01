-
A lawmaker in Michigan wants to start a task force aimed at helping curb the state’s lead problem. It would not just be focused on lead in the water.“She…
Michigan officials are re-examining work done by a Detroit nonprofit over the last 11 years to clear nearly 600 homes of lead paint hazards after a child…
The nation's largest home-demolition program, which has torn down more than 14,000 vacant houses across Detroit, may have inadvertently created a new…
Nearly $4 million in grants to expand lead hazard control services to homes where someone is enrolled in Medicaid has been awarded to two Michigan…