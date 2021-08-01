League of Women Voters of Michigan

-
Early Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a lower Michigan court’s decision that would require lawmakers redraw gerrymandered district and…
The state cannot restrict the number of signatures a ballot initiative can get from a single Congressional district. That is part of the ruling out of the…
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and the League of Women Voters have reached a proposed settlement agreement in a gerrymandering lawsuit that alleged the…
Current and former legislators are being taken to court to get information about how they drew the state’s district lines in 2011. The League of Women…