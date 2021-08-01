Lebron vs MJ

-
NCAA Transfer Rule Changes; Nick Saban; DeAndre Carter;On this episode of "Current Sports with Al Martin," Al discusses the NCAA transfer rule changes and…
-
NBA Coaching Carousel; Detroit Pistons; Dwane Casey; LeBron James; Cleveland Cavaliers; James Edwards III;The search is finally over. On this episode of…
-
NBA Playoffs; Golden State Warriors; Houston Rockets; Cleveland Cavaliers; Boston Celtics; LeBron James; Weekend WinnersCan The King bring The Land…
-
The Open; British Open; Jordan Spieth; New Face Of Golf; Big Ten Media Days; Mark Dantonio; Kyrie Irving; LeBron James; Weekend Winners.Jordan Spieth…
-
DeWitt Baseball; Diamond Classic; NBA Finals; Throwback Thursday; Lansing City Futsal; Jeremy Klepal; MSU Hockey; Danton Cole.Congratulations to the…
-
LaVar Ball; Sexism in Sports; NBA Playoffs; LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan; Stanley Cup Playoffs; Throwback Thursday.On today's "Current Sports with Al…
-
You made it, people. The week is almost over. This Current Sports, dedicated to BB King, Al and Isaac argue about whether Michael Jordan, at his current…