-
The Jackson Symphony had a problem with their concert coming up this Saturday: A lack of Chinese Medicine Balls. More on this unique symphonic dilemma…
-
August 25th, 2018 marks 100 years since the birth of composer, conductor, and great communicator of music, Leonard Bernstein. So, WKAR checked in with…
-
Throughout August, the classical music world will be celebrating a century since the birth of Leonard Bernstein. In the upcoming 2018-19 Jackson Symphony…
-
This weekend, the New York Philharmonic is again in residency in Ann Arbor brought about by the University Musical Society. WKAR’s Jamie Paisley has more…