-
A state lawmaker says the work on changing Michigan’s no fault auto insurance system isn’t over yet. Major changes to the state’s car insurance system…
-
Detroit sports fans can now support their favorite professional team while driving around. Specialty license plates for the Detroit Lions, Pistons, Red…
-
Michigan drivers who renew their registration would have to opt out to avoid paying an $11 fee that allows unlimited entry into state parks under a bill…
-
The 2010 Democratic candidate for Michigan Secretary of State says she will try again in 2018. We have more from Michigan Public Radio’s Rick Pluta.Former…
-
House passes contentious 'Choose Life' license plate bill. Michigan drivers might soon be able to drive around with "Choose Life" license plates.The…