The MSU campus is the setting for countless activities, including the recently arrived sport of Nordic Walking. Peter Whorf talks a walk with Eric Ederer.…
Evolutionary biologists at MSU have determined that a spouse in the hand is better than one that might be more suitable down the road.The findings…
Thousands of people flocked to the Straits of Mackinac yesterday for the 57th annual Mackinac Bridge Walk. It’s one of those things that truly brings a…
A once vibrant green space in Lansing shuttered nearly 30 years ago has come back to life. Yesterday, Mayor Virg Bernero and others stood on a new boat…
Healthy. Local. Sustainable. The words capture the priorities of the group ‘Gourmet Gone Wild,' a non-profit organization with a dual mission.First, it’s…
The lives of a Lansing couple took a profound and very public turn last weekend. After more than 12 years in a serious relationship, attorney Douglas…
Last year, Janet Moreland became a legend in the world of kayaking. She became the first woman ever to solo paddle what’s called "Source to Sea," the full…
This November, males across the nation threw out their razors and let their facial hair grow as part of "Movember", or no-shave-November. Some give up…